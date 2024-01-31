Drivers warned of upcoming overnight closures on the A27 Chichester bypass this weekend
The A27 Chichester bypass will be closed overnight on both Saturday and Sunday nights (8pm - 6am the following morning) between the Bognor roundabout (A259 junction) and the Portfield roundabout.
This is to allow contractors to complete resurfacing, and other improvements designed to reduce the risk of skidding. This weekend marks the start of two overnight weekend closures with the other set to take place on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 February.
National Highways apologises for any inconvenience this may cause but adds that the work will improve safety and create smoother, quieter journeys for road users.During the closure periods, drivers are asked to allow extra time and to follow the official diversion route, which will be fully signposted. The route can be found via the following link: A27 Chichester bypass diversion – Google My Maps.