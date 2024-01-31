Drivers warned of upcoming overnight closures on the A27 Chichester bypass this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A27 Chichester bypass will be closed overnight on both Saturday and Sunday nights (8pm - 6am the following morning) between the Bognor roundabout (A259 junction) and the Portfield roundabout.

This is to allow contractors to complete resurfacing, and other improvements designed to reduce the risk of skidding. This weekend marks the start of two overnight weekend closures with the other set to take place on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 February.

