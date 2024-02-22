Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is ‘queueing traffic on A22 both ways near Hackhurst Lane / the Garden Centre’.

It said the congestion goes to the Hailsham Bypass, northbound around the construction area. The heavy traffic was first reported at 9.46am and the AA live map is still showing congestion on the A22 this afternoon.