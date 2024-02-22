Driving disruption in Hailsham: queueing traffic reported on A22 after road closes for electricity work
There have been reports of queueing traffic on the A22 today (Thursday, February 22).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is ‘queueing traffic on A22 both ways near Hackhurst Lane / the Garden Centre’.
It said the congestion goes to the Hailsham Bypass, northbound around the construction area. The heavy traffic was first reported at 9.46am and the AA live map is still showing congestion on the A22 this afternoon.
The news of the congestion comes after Coldharbour Road was closed both ways for electricity work between Camberlot Road and the A22.