Driving home for Christmas: National Highways to lift and complete roadworks across Sussex

National Highways has announced staff will be working round the clock to remove almost 1,000 miles across the country of roadworks ahead of the festive getaway.

This means more than 98 per cent of motorways and major A-roads will be roadworks-free in time for those travelling to see loved ones or making other journeys for Christmas.

To help keep festive disruption to a minimum, the vast majority of roadworks will be removed from 6am on Tuesday 19 December until 12.01am on Tuesday, January 2.

Notable routes to benefit from roadworks being lifted for the festive period includes:

The A3 in Hindhead with more than nine miles of roadworks completed ahead of the festive getaway

The M27 between junctions 2 and 3 (near Southampton) with more than 13 miles of roadworks completed before Christmas

The M4 between junctions 13 and 12 (near Newbury) with more than 27 miles of roadworks removed for drivers

The A1 from A47 Wansford to Stibbington (near Peterborough) with five miles of roadworks lifted

And five miles of roadworks will be lifted on the M1 between junctions 21 to 22 (near Leicester) to help motorists enjoy hassle-free journeys.

National Highways Customer Service Director Andrew Butterfield said: “December is an incredibly busy period which is why we’re improving journeys for motorists by keeping 98 per cent of the roads we manage free from roadworks over Christmas.

“We know from experience that peak travel times can vary at this time of year, so it’s really important that drivers check traffic conditions before heading out to help keep traffic flowing.”

Minister for Roads Guy Opperman said: “We’re on the side of drivers, which is why National Highways is lifting hundreds of miles of roadworks to make sure everyone’s festive getaway is as smooth as possible, improving journey times and helping people get from A to B easier.”