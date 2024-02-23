East Grinstead railway line to be blocked at weekend after Southern announces landslip
Southern has announced that the East Grinstead railway line will be blocked on Saturday, February 24, due to a landslip between Lingfield and East Grinstead.
People who want to check whether their journey could be affected can visit livemap.southernrailway.com/#/mapview.
A Southern spokesperson said on X: “There will be no services running between Lingfield, Dormans and East Grinstead from the start of service until approximately midday. Bus replacement services have been requested and we will post updates here as soon as anything is confirmed.
“Please be aware that your journey may take up to 30-45 minutes longer than usual. You may find it easier to travel later on in the day.”