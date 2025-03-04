A councillor has raised concerns about ‘22 weeks of disruption’ and ‘traffic chaos’, which he said would be caused by the closure of an East Sussex bridge.

Councillor Sam Adeniji (Seaford North), of East Sussex County Council, said ESCC is moving forward with plans to replace Exceat Bridge on a ‘like-for-like basis’ in the same location.

This newspaper previously reported that the Cabinet was set to consider building a one-lane replacement bridge on Tuesday, March 4, with permanent traffic lights. ESCC confirmed on Tuesday that the decision on replacement options has been deferred.

The council had originally planned to replace the bridge with a two-lane design to remove the ‘traffic bottleneck’, and in 2021 they secured about £8 million of Levelling Up funding from the Department for Transport. But the council said this two-lane bridge is now unaffordable due to the time taken to secure planning permission.

Councillor Adeniji said an upcoming A259 closure would cause ‘severe congestion, inaccessibility, and significant disruption for residents, businesses, and visitors’.

He said: “Seaford is already poorly served by its road network, with only three main routes in and out of the town. To close one of these for nearly half a year will create an absolute traffic nightmare. The alternative routes through Alfriston and Newhaven are already congested, and we are looking at gridlock and chaos for months on end.”

He also expressed concerns about a risk to emergency services, calling the A259 ‘a key ambulance route’ between Eastbourne District Hospital and Brighton’s Royal Sussex County Hospital. He said: “With ‘blue light’ ambulances using this road daily, severe delays could be fatal. Let me be clear – extended closure of the A259 could lead to people dying!”

Councillor Adeniji also said there is a lack of mitigation measures. He said: “In 1975, when Exceat Bridge was last closed for maintenance, a temporary Bailey Bridge was installed to avoid travel chaos. With traffic levels now far higher, why is there no plan for a temporary bridge this time? It is simply unacceptable.”

He is now calling for ESCC to immediately install a temporary Bailey Bridge and implement ‘24/7 construction’, which includes night and weekend work, to reduce the closure period. He is also calling for further urgent mitigations, including: traffic control in Alfriston to regulate flow at bottleneck areas, increased train services to and from Seaford to reduce car journeys, and a bus transfer system that allows passengers to cross the bridge on foot.

Councillor Adeniji said he was set to make formal representations at the ESCC Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, March 4. ESCC was approached for comment and a spokesperson said on Tuesday: “The decision on replacement options for the Exceat Bridge was deferred by Cabinet today to allow for further discussions with the Department of Transport.”