East Sussex bridge connecting coastal routes set for major improvement project as temporary traffic signals planned
Balfour Beatty is working in partnership with East Sussex County Council to manage the highways service across East Sussex.
As part of this, teams will be carrying out servicing and maintenance works on Newhaven Swing Bridge.
In a letter to residents, East Sussex Highways wrote: “These works involve repairs to damaged pedestrian guardrails and replacement of footway plates to ensure the safety of pedestrians.
“Work will take place between Monday, June 10 and Saturday, June 15.
“We will inform you of any changes to the dates or times via advanced warning signs on site.
“The road will remain open with temporary traffic signals in place on Monday, June 10 between 8pm and 6am. There will be priority give and take boards for the remaining duration of work between 8pm and 6am.”
The team will be ‘working in stages’ along the full length of the swing bridge over the period of these works.
An alternative footway for pedestrians will be provided, the council said.
The letter continued: “If required, we will put out ‘no parking’ signs and cones on the site to advise where parking is restricted. Please avoid parking in these locations as it will delay our works.
“All of these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, for example, heavy rain may affect the progress of our works.
“Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.
"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause.”
