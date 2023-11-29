East Sussex crash on A21 latest: slow traffic after earlier incident on coastbound road
All lanes have been reopened on a section of the A21 in East Sussex this morning (Wednesday, November 29) following an earlier collision.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there had been a crash on the A21 Ebden’s Hill at around 6am.
It said: “Slow traffic due to earlier crash on A21 Ebden's Hill coastbound from Moat Lane to A28 Westfield Lane. Residual delays remain. All lanes have been re-opened.”