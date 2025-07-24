East Sussex fire near railway track caused significant disruption
An initial X statement from Southern Rail at 9.11 pm announced that there was a fire incident.
Southern Rail said: “Due to a fire near the track between Wivelsfield and Lewes, some lines are blocked.
"You may need to use an alternative route to complete your journey and allow additional time to arrive at your destination.”
Later, at 9.37pm, another statement from the train service read: “
The fire brigade is on site and working on extinguishing the fire. As they need to work close to the track, trains continue to be unable to run in both directions.”
In less than an hour, at 10.26 pm, Southern Rail announced that the fire had been put out. Their statement read: “The fire has now been put out between Wivelsfield and Lewes, lines are now reopen.
"You will need to check before you travel as you may still need to continue to use an alternative route.”
