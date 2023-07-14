East Sussex is one of the worst counties in the UK for potholes, according to study

East Sussex is the county with the 10th-most potholes in the UK, a study has found.

The survey by Mac’s Trucks said it had discovered the county has 13,081 potholes.

A spokesperson from the truck supplier said: “Over the past few years there has been a consistent rise in the number of potholes on the roads, leading to an increasing number of individuals voicing their concerns.”

Derbyshire has the most potholes in the country with 90,596, according to the study. West Sussex also features as number seven on the list with 21,785.

Pot hole in Kensington Gardens, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “The prolonged cold and wet weather over the winter resulted in an increase in potholes on roads across the country, and we doubled the number of teams repairing potholes to deal with this in East Sussex. Since the start of the year, we have repaired more than 12,000 potholes in East Sussex.

“We are responsible for more than 2,000 miles of road so prioritise our work according to locally approved policies to ensure potholes that present the greatest danger to road users are repaired as quickly as possible.

“The majority of our investment in the county’s road network focusses on preventative maintenance to stop potholes and other defects appearing in the first place through schemes such as resurfacing. The county council has recently proposed to invest an additional £15.7 million over the coming year to help improve the condition of East Sussex roads.

“People can find out how and when we repair potholes and report potholes to us directly via our website at www.eastsussexhighways.com.”