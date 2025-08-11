East Sussex rail delays explained as two stations remain out of action

Buses are replacing trains due to an ongoing signalling fault in East Sussex.

Southern Rail reported on Saturday (August 9) that no trains can run between Crowborough and Uckfield until Tuesday, August 12 – ‘as a result of a fault with the signalling system’.

"This means that NO trains will serve Buxted or Uckfield until this time and you will need to use an alternative route to/from these stations,” the train company added.

Explaining why the repairs are taking so long, Southern Rail reported: “Network Rail engineers are investigating damage to their cables, which is causing the signal fault.

“Engineers are on site but have been unable to find the fault. They have been able to determine that the fault lies within certain cables, but due to their length, some up to 20 miles, the issue has not been able to be fixed so far.”

Southern Rail reported on Monday morning that ‘buses are confirmed and are advertised in journey planners’ for today.

If you are travelling to or from Buxted or Uckfield today, you will need to use an alternative between these stations and Crowborough.

Until the end of the day on Monday, passengers with car park season tickets at Uckfield may use Crowborough, Haywards Heath, or Three Bridges car parks instead.

Southern Rail has reported that no trains can run between Crowborough and Uckfield (pictured) until Tuesday, August 12 – ‘as a result of a fault with the signalling system’. Photo: Google Street View

The issue was first reported at 4.15pm on Thursday (August 7).

At 8.50pm, it was expected that the fault with the signalling system would be fixed ‘by the end of the day’.

The next update from Southern Rail at 1.20pm on Friday – and it wasn’t good news.

"This fault has reoccurred and we are unable to run any trains between Crowborough and Uckfield,” the post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Southern reported that journey times were likely to be extended by up to 30 minutes.

The company was confident that this issue would only last ‘until the end of service’ on Friday.

However, a further setback came to light.

A report at 6am on Saturday read: “No trains can run between Crowborough and Uckfield until Tuesday 12th August as a result of a fault with the signalling system.

"Trains that usually run between London Bridge and Uckfield, will terminate early and restart at Crowborough.

“This means that between Crowborough and Uckfield, you will need to use an alternative route of travel which could extend your journey time by at least 30 minutes.”

Alternatively, tickets to and from Uckfield will be honoured between Lewes / Haywards Heath and London.

Ticket acceptance is also in place on the below services to ‘keep you on the move’:

– Alternative Southern services on any reasonable route towards your destination;

– Thameslink services between Haywards Heath and London;

– Brighton & Hove Regency Buses on route 29 between Tunbridge Wells, Eridge, Crowborough, Uckfield and Lewes;

– Southeastern services on routes between London, Tonbridge and Tunbridge Wells;

– London Underground on any reasonable route

If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you are entitled to compensation. To make a claim, visit www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation