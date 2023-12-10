East Sussex railway delays explained as two significant problems discovered

There are significant railway delays in East Sussex due to two separate incidents today (Sunday, December 10).

Southern Rail has reported a defective track between Uckfield and East Croydon – as well as a signalling fault between Brighton and Seaford.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) at 11.15am, Southern wrote: “Due to a speed restriction over defective track between Uckfield and East Croydon trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

“If you are travelling on this route, please leave an extra 15 minutes to complete your journey this morning.”

This comes after a signalling fault was discovered.

Trains cannot run between Southease and Seaford due to a signalling fault ‘impacting the junction’ between Southease and Glynde.

There will be no services at Seaford, Bishopstone, Newhaven Harbour/Town & Southease.

"A signalling issue at Glynde means we're unable to run a full service between Brighton and Seaford,” Southern wrote, just after 8am.

Southern Rail. Photo: Sussex World

"You'll need to use Metrobus or Brighton & Hove bus routes (at no extra cost) to help keep you moving.

“Brighton to Seaford trains will run between Lewes and Brighton only in both directions until further notice. Your overall journey time will increase by at least 30 minutes.

"Specialist engineers are working to repair the fault as soon as they can.”

Southern reported at 11am that Network Rail response teams were ‘on site and working to rectify the fault’.

“They are currently expecting this to be complete by 12pm,” a spokesperson added.