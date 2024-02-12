Barcombe Mills Road, near the village of Barcombe Cross, is closed both ways between Barcombe Mills Lakes/the Old Station junction and Wellingham Lane, according to AA Traffic News.

It comes following Friday’s (February 9) yellow weather warning across Sussex which saw the village become submerged.

The road has been closed since Friday, after the fire service was called to rescue a vehicle which was stuck in flood water.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Service called following reports of a vehicle needing to be rescued from flood water near Barcombe Mills Road at 7.45am.

“Two appliances attended and Technical Rescue Unit to support.

"Everyone safe and the vehicle pulled to safety.

“Crews left at 8.46am.”

1 . East Sussex road closed as village is struck by flooding A road off the A26 remains closed following heavy rainfall last week which has submerged a village near Lewes. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

