East Sussex road closed by police following overturned vehicle
An East Sussex road was closed following an overturned vehicle after a two car collision.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police were on the on the scene following an overturned vehicle on the A2023 in Hove
The incident occurred at the junction of Old Shoreham Road with Sackville Road and Neville Road. The overturned vehicle lied adjacent to the Furniture Village store in Sackville Road.
Following the incident Sussex Police had closed the Neville Road southbound following the incident.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to minor injury two-car collision at around 3pm on Sunday (21 April) on Old Shoreham Road, Hove.
“The road is now open.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.