East Sussex road closed by police following overturned vehicle

An East Sussex road was closed following an overturned vehicle after a two car collision.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 21st Apr 2024, 16:55 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2024, 17:25 BST
Sussex Police were on the on the scene following an overturned vehicle on the A2023 in Hove

The incident occurred at the junction of Old Shoreham Road with Sackville Road and Neville Road. The overturned vehicle lied adjacent to the Furniture Village store in Sackville Road.

Following the incident Sussex Police had closed the Neville Road southbound following the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to minor injury two-car collision at around 3pm on Sunday (21 April) on Old Shoreham Road, Hove.

“The road is now open.”

