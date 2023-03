Part of the A21 is closed following a collision involving several vehicles this afternoon (Thursday, March 16).

According to the AA’s traffic alert on its website, the stretch of road near Robertsbridge was closed in both directions at around 2.30pm.

The AA said: “(The) road (is) closed and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A21 both ways between A2100 London Road and B2089 Park Lane. Congestion to the A2100 southbound heading towards Battle is queuing as traffic finds an alternative route.”

Emergency services are at the scene.

Police accident sign