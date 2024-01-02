East Sussex road partially blocked: flooding reported near Cross in Hand
A road near Cross in Hand in East Sussex is partially blocked this morning (Tuesday, January 2) due to flooding.
AA Traffic News reported flooding on the A267 late last night (Monday, January 1).
They said: “Partially blocked due to flooding on the A267 both ways between the Uckfield / Waldron turn-off (Cross In Hand petrol station) and A272 Summer Hill.”
There has been no further update on the situation since 10.42pm. This story will be updated as more information comes in.