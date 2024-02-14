Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Part of Alfriston Road – between Cradle Hill Road and Alfriston Park – in Seaford is due to close today. The closure will be in place from 9.30am until 4pm tomorrow (February 15).

According to East Sussex Highways, this is due to urgent maintenance work involving felling trees that could ‘damage the highway and its users’.

A large diversion route is in place via the A259 and A27.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple roads closed in East Sussex for works - large diversion in place. Photo: One.Network map

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another road closure is currently in place in Alfriston while footpath repairs take place. Until Friday (February 16) at 11.59pm, West Street between North Road and Tuckvar will be closed for works.