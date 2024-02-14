East Sussex road set to close today for 'urgent' works - diversion in place
Part of Alfriston Road – between Cradle Hill Road and Alfriston Park – in Seaford is due to close today. The closure will be in place from 9.30am until 4pm tomorrow (February 15).
According to East Sussex Highways, this is due to urgent maintenance work involving felling trees that could ‘damage the highway and its users’.
A large diversion route is in place via the A259 and A27.
Another road closure is currently in place in Alfriston while footpath repairs take place. Until Friday (February 16) at 11.59pm, West Street between North Road and Tuckvar will be closed for works.
Coldharbour Road in Upper and Lower Dicker also remains closed both ways until Sunday (February 18).