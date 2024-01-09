East Sussex signalling fault affects rail travel towards Brighton, Gatwick Airport and London Victoria
The fault in the Berwick area has caused disruption which is expected to last until 10am this morning.
Southern Rail has said delays of about 10 minutes are possible between Eastbourne and Lewes, and will affect services travelling towards Brighton, Haywards Heath, Gatwick Airport and London Victoria.
A statement from the service reads: “A fault with the signalling system in the Berwick area means that services towards Lewes will experience some delays, as services are having to be ‘talked past’ a signal by the signaller.
"Network Rail colleagues have been requested to attend and we'll provide further updates as we get them.
“You can travel using your normal route, but please allow some extra time for your journey this morning.”