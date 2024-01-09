Trains are delayed in parts of Sussex this morning (Tuesday, January 9) following a signalling fault.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fault in the Berwick area has caused disruption which is expected to last until 10am this morning.

Southern Rail has said delays of about 10 minutes are possible between Eastbourne and Lewes, and will affect services travelling towards Brighton, Haywards Heath, Gatwick Airport and London Victoria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the service reads: “A fault with the signalling system in the Berwick area means that services towards Lewes will experience some delays, as services are having to be ‘talked past’ a signal by the signaller.

Trains are delayed in parts of Sussex this morning following a signalling fault. Photo: National World

"Network Rail colleagues have been requested to attend and we'll provide further updates as we get them.