Drivers are being advised to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journeys as weeknight road closures in East Sussex begin tonight (Monday, November 6).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Highways is working to maintain and improve the A27 to ensure safety and enhance road users' experience.

To facilitate this work, the A27 will be closed weeknights (8pm to 6am) between the Beddingham Roundabout and Middle Farm in Lewes until Friday, December 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are being advised to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journeys as weeknight road closures in East Sussex begin tonight (Monday, November 6).

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Access to businesses and properties on the A27 east of Middle Farm will be maintained. Please approach from the Polegate direction. This is for access only and there will be no through route past Middle Farm.

“An escort service will be provided for businesses and properties with direct access off the A27 within the closure, please go to the closure point.