East Sussex traffic: A27 road closures start tonight - here's where's affected

Drivers are being advised to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journeys as weeknight road closures in East Sussex begin tonight (Monday, November 6).
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:27 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:36 GMT
National Highways is working to maintain and improve the A27 to ensure safety and enhance road users' experience.

To facilitate this work, the A27 will be closed weeknights (8pm to 6am) between the Beddingham Roundabout and Middle Farm in Lewes until Friday, December 1.

A signed diversion in both directions will be in place from the Southerham Roundabout along the A26 and A22 to Polegate.

Drivers are being advised to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journeys as weeknight road closures in East Sussex begin tonight (Monday, November 6).

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Access to businesses and properties on the A27 east of Middle Farm will be maintained. Please approach from the Polegate direction. This is for access only and there will be no through route past Middle Farm.

“An escort service will be provided for businesses and properties with direct access off the A27 within the closure, please go to the closure point.

"This escort is for access only.”

