East Sussex train stations get their first service information screens
Glynde and Southease stations, near Lewes, both have two new digital screens. The equipment is part of Southern’s annual investment to improve its customers’ journey experience at small stations across the network.
The screens continue a programme of enhancements to customer information technology along the south coast. Last year saw new screens or public announcement systems introduced at seven small rural stations in East Sussex: Newhaven Harbour, Bishopstone, Pevensey Bay, Normans Bay, Three Oaks, Doleham and Winchelsea.
Across the Southern network, this year’s projects also include new accessible toilets, automatic doors and ramps, more secure cycle parking, and additional waiting shelters.
Stephen MacCallaugh, Southern’s Head of Stations, said: “Many of these projects were suggested by passengers, local communities and station teams. They might be small schemes but they address local needs and make a big difference for many of our customers.”