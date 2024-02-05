Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to AA Traffic News, there has been a collision on the Ashcombe Roundabout in Lewes.

A traffic notice read: “Reports of queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, heavy delays have been reported on A22 Hailsham Bypass due to a ‘traffic problem’ at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout), police said.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

Sussex Traffic Watch, on X (formerly Twitter) has reported that roadworks ‘continue to cause delays in both directions’ on Dittons Road at Stone Cross.

Meanwhile, bus company Stagecoach reported that buses are being diverted in the Bexhill area.