East Sussex travel: Collision on A27; Roadworks cause disruption; buses diverted due to 'large pothole'

Here is your travel report for East Sussex on Monday, February 5.
By Sam Morton
Published 5th Feb 2024, 08:29 GMT
According to AA Traffic News, there has been a collision on the Ashcombe Roundabout in Lewes.

A traffic notice read: “Reports of queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road.”

Meanwhile, heavy delays have been reported on A22 Hailsham Bypass due to a ‘traffic problem’ at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout), police said.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldSussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

Sussex Traffic Watch, on X (formerly Twitter) has reported that roadworks ‘continue to cause delays in both directions’ on Dittons Road at Stone Cross.

Meanwhile, bus company Stagecoach reported that buses are being diverted in the Bexhill area.

A post on X read: “Due to a large pothole, services 98 & 99 towards Hastings are unable to serve Bexhill Old Town and will divert via Magdalen Road & Dorset Road until further notice. This has been reported to East Sussex Highways.”

