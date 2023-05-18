Eastbourne crash photos: image shows overturned car at scene of incident
Readers have sent in photos of an overturned car in Eastbourne, following a crash last night (Wednesday, May 17).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th May 2023, 07:24 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:12 BST
One reader said the incident happened on the corner of Granville Road and Carlisle Road and said police were at the scene at around 6.50pm.
The photos show one damaged white car on its roof and a blue car with a damaged bonnet.
Sussex Police confirmed that this two-vehicle collision was reported at 6pm and said no serious injuries were reported.
Page 1 of 2