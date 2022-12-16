Eastbourne decorator calls for parking tickets issued to abandoned vehicles in the snow to be scrapped

An Eastbourne decorator has called for parking tickets issued to vehicles that were abandoned due to the snow and ice to be scrapped.

The snow in Selmeston Road, Eastbourne

Mark Hayman, 48, said there were around eight vehicles that had been left in a parking permit area near his home in Selmeston Road, by Rangemore Drive, as drivers felt it not safe to go up the hill in the icy conditions.

Mr Hayman said: “You could see the cars were abandoned, the road was totally unpassable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The snow in Selmeston Road, Eastbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

The self-employed decorator said it would have been ‘impossible’ to move because of the conditions.

He added: “I just think it’s disgusting. They [East Sussex County Council] should have given them a grace period to let the ice defrost and to get it moved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They should scrap the tickets. It is just ridiculous, especially with everything that is going on. You could see that everyone was stuck and they were in a difficult situation.”

Mr Hayman said it was wrong to fine people “at their most vulnerable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The vehicles ticketed on Selmeston Road were those parked in permit-only parking areas without a valid permit, and the Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were not issued until the afternoon of Monday, December 12.

“If any driver believes a PCN has been issued incorrectly they can appeal the ticket. Details on how to appeal can be found on the parking pages of the council’s website or on the back of the PCN.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS: