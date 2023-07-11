Eastbourne Police stopped six vehicles during safety checks along the A22 and A27 in Polegate.

Eastbourne Police said in a statement: “Last week our Commercial Vehicle Unit alongside DVSA conducted various vehicle safety checks along the A22/A27 in Polegate.

“A total of six vehicles were stopped and dealt with safely at the roadside for offences of insecure loads, overweight loads and breaches of driver hours - during the day, five prohibitions were issued to drivers until the vehicles are made safe.

“As well as policing compliance and adherence to the wide range of legislation and regulation associated with commercial vehicles, the CVU has an important role in the disruption and investigation of a range of criminality associated with commercial vehicle activity and use.

