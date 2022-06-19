Eastbourne primary school pupils get special lesson from Stagecoach

Oakwood Primary School pupils got a special lesson about buses from Stagecoach South East on June 7.
Ali Rahmani, the assistant operations manager for the company’s Eastbourne depot, spent the day with the students who are currently learning all about transport.
The reception class of 32 received Stagecoach goodie bags and hi-vis drawstring backpacks.
Ali joined the class to teach them all about what it means to be a bus driver and answer their questions.
The pupils then headed out for a trip in Eastbourne on the bus, driving along the seafront before each taking turns in the driver’s seat.
Headteacher Ryan Laker praised Ali for his enthusiasm, professionalism, and friendly manner.
He said, “This was just a great experience for the children - a bus on the school grounds and a ride. The children loved it...and their goodie bag too!”