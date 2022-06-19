Eastbourne primary school pupils get special lesson from Stagecoach

Oakwood Primary School pupils got a special lesson about buses from Stagecoach South East on June 7.

Ali Rahmani, the assistant operations manager for the company’s Eastbourne depot, spent the day with the students who are currently learning all about transport.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reception class of 32 received Stagecoach goodie bags and hi-vis drawstring backpacks.

Oakwood Primary School pupils on board a Stagecoach bus on June 7 in Eastbourne. Picture: Stagecoach South East

Ali joined the class to teach them all about what it means to be a bus driver and answer their questions.

The pupils then headed out for a trip in Eastbourne on the bus, driving along the seafront before each taking turns in the driver’s seat.

Headteacher Ryan Laker praised Ali for his enthusiasm, professionalism, and friendly manner.