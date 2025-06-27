Eastbourne road blocked following collision between two cars and HGV

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:15 BST
A road in Eastbourne was blocked following a collision between an HGV and two cars.

Pevensey Road was blocked on Thursday, June 26 following the collision that took place at approximately 2.40pm.

Police confirmed that it was a ‘minor collision’ and are not appealing for any further information at this time.

