Friday Street is blocked both ways between Larkspur Drive and Penrith Way, according to AA Traffic News.

Residents have reported that traffic is being diverted via Pennine Way and Lakspur Drive, while Sussex Police are completing investigation work on the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Emergency services are responding to a serious collision in Friday Street, Eastbourne, reported shortly after 9.30am on Friday, January 26.

"A road closure will be in place while officers and partners respond to this incident.”

According to the AA, traffic is coping well.

