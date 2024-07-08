Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A road in Eastbourne is closed for patch repair works this morning (Monday, July 8).

Part of Park Avenue is closed both ways for repairs to the road surface.

Access is restricted for residents while the works take place, while traffic is being diverted via Willingdon Road and King’s Drive.

The works began last Thursday (July 4) and are set to finish tomorrow.

Workers are on site between 7pm and 6am, according to East Sussex Highways.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Balfour Beatty is working in partnership with East Sussex County Council to manage the highways service across East Sussex.

"As part of this, we will be carrying out targeted patch repairs on Park Avenue and Willingdon Road, Eastbourne.

“Once completed, these works will help improve the condition of the road surface.