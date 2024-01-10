Eastbourne road closes as emergency works take place
An Eastbourne road has closed for two days as emergency works take place.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Moatcroft Road in Eastbourne closed on Tuesday, January 9 for emergency South East Water repair works.
The works will see the road closed for two days with South East Water’s aim to reopen the road at 5pm on Friday, January 12.
A diversion route has also been put into place to allow for the smooth running of traffic in the area.
Waitrose will also still be open for business to local residents.