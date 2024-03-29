Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Southern announced on X at 6am on Friday: “ Buses will replace trains between Lewes and Eastbourne and Lewes and Bexhill from today until Monday 1 April due to engineering works taking place. Please plan ahead at nationalrail.co.uk as journey times will be extended.”

Southern added: “From today until Weds 24 April (inclusive), NO TfL Trams run from East Croydon due to engineering works. Billinton Hill taxi rank will be closed at this time too, please use the rank at Lansdowne Road instead. For any further assistance, please speak to station staff.”