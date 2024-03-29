Easter train disruption in East Sussex: Southern warns of rail replacement buses between these towns over Bank Holiday weekend
Southern has warned of rail replacement buses over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend (Friday, March 29, to Monday, April 1).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southern announced on X at 6am on Friday: “Buses will replace trains between Lewes and Eastbourne and Lewes and Bexhill from today until Monday 1 April due to engineering works taking place. Please plan ahead at nationalrail.co.uk as journey times will be extended.”
Southern added: “From today until Weds 24 April (inclusive), NO TfL Trams run from East Croydon due to engineering works. Billinton Hill taxi rank will be closed at this time too, please use the rank at Lansdowne Road instead. For any further assistance, please speak to station staff.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.