EasyJet plane flying at more than 300mph over Sussex countryside missed suspected drone by 16ft, official report reveals

An easyJet aircraft flying at more than 300mph over the Sussex countryside missed a suspected drone by as little as 16ft, an official report has confirmed.

The UK Airprox Board – the official body for investigating cases related to near misses – said the close call occurred at 3.21pm on February 24 while the plane was flying at 5,000ft just north of Uckfield in East Sussex.

The incident happened just three minutes after the Airbus A320 had departed from Gatwick Airport on a flight to Basel in Switzerland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report published by the UK Airprox Board revealed the Airbus pilots initially believed the object was a bird before deducing it was a drone that was being flown illegally.

An easyJet aircraft flying at more than 300mph over the Sussex countryside missed a suspected drone by as little as 16ft, an official report has confirmed. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

The pilots immediately informed air traffic controllers at Gatwick, who issued a warning to other flights departing the Sussex airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident has been recorded under Category A which is the highest level involving a serious risk of collision.

The report said: “The A320 pilot reports climbing through 5,000ft when the First Officer (PF) exclaimed that there was a bird ahead.

“They looked and caught sight of a dark-coloured object that passed very quickly down the left side, within 5-10m of the left wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It did not look like a bird but like a fairly compact ‘package’ that glinted in the sun. It was hard to tell but looked stationary as they flew past, i.e. no relative motion.

“They both concluded that it was possibly a drone as it seemed to move up and then manoeuvred to the left out of the way. They reported it immediately.”

National Air Traffic Services [NATS] confirmed the easyJet pilots reported their sighting of the alleged drone shortly after leaving Gatwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NATS added: “Details were passed to another aircraft in the vicinity and to Gatwick Tower, who alerted following departures.

“Analysis of the radar indicated that there were no associated primary or secondary contacts visible on radar at the approximate time of the event.’

The UK Airprox Board said ‘the pilot’s overall account of the incident portrayed a situation where providence had played a major part in the incident and/or a definite risk of collision had existed’.

But the Airprox Board added it was ‘unable to determine the nature of the unknown object’ due to the reported altitude and the description given by the pilots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An easyJet spokesperson said: “We are aware of the report and will always fully support any investigation.