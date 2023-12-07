BREAKING

Elderly woman hospitalised with 'serious injuries' in East Sussex A27 collision

An elderly woman has sustained ‘serious injuries’ in a collision on the A27 in East Sussex, police have said.
By Megan Baker
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:56 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 14:57 GMT
Sussex Police said the woman was taken to hospital for treatment following a crash on the A27 Pevensey Bypass this afternoon (December 7).

Two people were treated on the scene for minor injuries, a spokesperson for the force added.

Police have asked any witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage, to report it online or call 101 quoting 515 of 07/12.

An elderly woman has sustained ‘serious injuries’ in a collision on the A27 in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The A27 between the A259 (Pevensey Roundabout) and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout) was closed for recovery following the collision, but has now reopened after two hours, the AA has confirmed.

Traffic delays remain on approach.

