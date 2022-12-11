Electricity supply failure causes major train delays at Eastbourne and Hastings

Southern Rail has announced that services from Eastbourne towards Hampden Park are disrupted this morning. (Sunday, December 12)

At 7.39am Southern put out a message on Twitter that said: “We have been advised that due to failure of the electricity supply between Eastbourne and Hampden Park the line towards Lewes, Eastbourne, Hastings and Ore will be disrupted.”

A Southern spokesperson on Twitter said: "Track specialists have investigated the failure of the electricity supply between Eastbourne and Hampden Park this morning. This was due to the cold weather overnight.”

"Services from Eastbourne towards Hampden Park remain cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes.

The route to and from Seaford remains delayed by up to 45 minutes.

At 10.38am Southern provided an update and said that: “The line between Eastbourne and Hampden Park has reopened, cancellations and delays of up to 90 minutes are expected whilst services recover.