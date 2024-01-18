Emergency services called to oil spill following traffic collision in Eastbourne

Emergency services are on the scene in Eastbourne following a traffic collision which has caused an oil spill on the road.

Sussex Police were on the scene at approximately 11.40am today (January 18) at Victoria Drive

The road currently remains closed both ways as work takes place to clear both the oil spill as well as the overturned van on the road.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are currently on scene of a single vehicle RTC at Victoria Drive in Eastbourne.

“For the time being local residents are advised to avoid the area, PCSOs are on road closure duties, and we will update when the road reopens.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

