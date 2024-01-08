BREAKING

Emergency services on the scene at Polegate station after passenger hit by train

Emergency services are on the scene in Polegate this evening (January 08) after a passenger was hit by a train between Lewes and Eastbourne.
By Connor Gormley
Published 8th Jan 2024, 18:36 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 18:42 GMT
Emergency services are on the scene at Polegate station

British Transport Police have been contacted for specific details and official comment, but an eyewitness said a person has been taken to hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries in an accident.

Southern Railway has warned passengers to expect disruption until 7.30pm because a person was hit by a train between Lewes and Eastbourne. Both lines have now reopened but passengers should expect delays of up to an hour, as well as cancellations.

