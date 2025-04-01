Emergency services respond after Ferrari overturns on A23 in Mid Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 14:30 BST
The emergency services were called to a road traffic incident, involving a Ferrari.

Photos showed an overturned Ferrari on the A23 at Muddleswood on Tuesday morning (April 1).

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that we were called to reports of an overturned vehicle on the A23 near Newtimber at approximately 8.50am today.

"One ambulance crew attended the scene and a man was assessed and treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. No serious injuries were reported."

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We can confirm we assisted after a report of a vehicle leaving the carriageway on the A23 northbound near Hickstead at about 8.45am on April 1.

"The vehicle involved was a Ferrari. Police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

Sussex Traffic Watch reported on X (formerly Twitter) that there was ‘queuing traffic’ on the A23 northbound – north of Pyecombe.

The sports car has since been cleared from the side of the road and traffic in the area is back to normal.

Related topics:A23Emergency servicesFerrariSouth East Coast Ambulance Service
