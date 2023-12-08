BREAKING

Emergency services rush to Crawley collision involving electric scooter rider

Sussex Police has issued a statement after emergency service crews responded to a collision in Crawley on Friday evening (December 8).
By Sam Morton
Published 8th Dec 2023, 18:46 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
AA Traffic News reported a collision on Ifield Avenue. Photos and video footage from the scene showed a police car and ambulance blocking the road near the Ifield Avenue roundabout.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The Ifield Avenue collision involved a car and a man riding an electric scooter shortly after 6pm.

"The man was treated by the ambulance service – his injuries were not thought to be serious at the time.”

Photos and video footage from the scene show a police car and ambulance blocking the road near the Ifield Avenue roundabout – whilst two fire engines also arrived. Photo contributedPhotos and video footage from the scene show a police car and ambulance blocking the road near the Ifield Avenue roundabout – whilst two fire engines also arrived. Photo contributed
Photos and video footage from the scene show a police car and ambulance blocking the road near the Ifield Avenue roundabout – whilst two fire engines also arrived. Photo contributed

Vehicles approaching the incident had to make U-turns to find an alternative route.

The AA report read: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a vehicle and a cyclist involved on Ifield Avenue Northbound at Warren Drive.”

Two fire engines appeared to be heading in the direction of the incident. However, a fire service spokesperson said it was possible they were responding to an automatic fire alarm in West Green at 7.23pm, ‘but this turned out to be a false alarm’.

