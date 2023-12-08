Emergency services rush to Crawley collision involving electric scooter rider
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News reported a collision on Ifield Avenue. Photos and video footage from the scene showed a police car and ambulance blocking the road near the Ifield Avenue roundabout.
In a statement on Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The Ifield Avenue collision involved a car and a man riding an electric scooter shortly after 6pm.
"The man was treated by the ambulance service – his injuries were not thought to be serious at the time.”
Vehicles approaching the incident had to make U-turns to find an alternative route.
The AA report read: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a vehicle and a cyclist involved on Ifield Avenue Northbound at Warren Drive.”
Two fire engines appeared to be heading in the direction of the incident. However, a fire service spokesperson said it was possible they were responding to an automatic fire alarm in West Green at 7.23pm, ‘but this turned out to be a false alarm’.