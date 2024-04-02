'Endangered bird' forces power to be switched off at Sussex railway station
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southern Rail reported the unusual incident just before 7pm.
A statement on X (formerly Twitter) read: “We have been informed that we have an endangered species of bird (Herring Gull) on the tracks at Brighton.
“Power to some platforms will need to be switched off at 7pm whilst the bird is moved away from the railway.
“Platforms 4, 5 and 6 will need to be closed until approximately 7.30pm to allow responders to attend.
“Some Thameslink and Gatwick Express services will terminate before they get to Brighton, returning north from alternative stations such as Preston Park, Haywards Heath or Three Bridges.”
Passengers have been asked to ‘please leave around 20 minutes of extra time’ to complete journeys and check departures ‘before you go to the station’.
A spokesperson added: “You may need to use an alternative train. As other platforms can be used, your normal route will still be open.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.