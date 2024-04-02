Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southern Rail reported the unusual incident just before 7pm.

A statement on X (formerly Twitter) read: “We have been informed that we have an endangered species of bird (Herring Gull) on the tracks at Brighton.

“Power to some platforms will need to be switched off at 7pm whilst the bird is moved away from the railway.

“Platforms 4, 5 and 6 will need to be closed until approximately 7.30pm to allow responders to attend.

“Some Thameslink and Gatwick Express services will terminate before they get to Brighton, returning north from alternative stations such as Preston Park, Haywards Heath or Three Bridges.”

Passengers have been asked to ‘please leave around 20 minutes of extra time’ to complete journeys and check departures ‘before you go to the station’.