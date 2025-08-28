Entry to Sainsbury's and Rustington Retail Park stores to be restricted during work on A259

Entry to Sainsbury's and other stores in Rustington Retail Park is to be restricted while work is carried out on the traffic lights on the A259.

Temporary restrictions are to be put in place by West Sussex County Council, with two Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders coming into effect between Angmering and Rustington on September 8.

The effect of the Angmering A259 order will be to temporarily prohibit eastbound vehicles from making a right turn into Rustington Retail Park to visit Dunelm, Pets at Home, Halfords and Sainsbury's.

The county council said: "The road closure is needed to maintain safety while the traffic signals at this junction are refurbished."

Work is due to start on the traffic lights on the A259 between Angmering and Rustington. Picture: Google Maps

The separate Angmering and Rustington A259 order will temporarily introduce a 30mph speed limit at the junction with Station Road and westwards to the junction with Mill Lane.

The orders will remain in force until October 24 and may remain in force for up to 18 months, or until the proposed works are completed, whichever is earlier.

During the operative periods of this order, alternative routes for vehicles will be indicated on site.

Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times.

