Entry to Sainsbury's and Rustington Retail Park stores to be restricted during work on A259
Temporary restrictions are to be put in place by West Sussex County Council, with two Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders coming into effect between Angmering and Rustington on September 8.
The effect of the Angmering A259 order will be to temporarily prohibit eastbound vehicles from making a right turn into Rustington Retail Park to visit Dunelm, Pets at Home, Halfords and Sainsbury's.
The county council said: "The road closure is needed to maintain safety while the traffic signals at this junction are refurbished."
The separate Angmering and Rustington A259 order will temporarily introduce a 30mph speed limit at the junction with Station Road and westwards to the junction with Mill Lane.
The orders will remain in force until October 24 and may remain in force for up to 18 months, or until the proposed works are completed, whichever is earlier.
During the operative periods of this order, alternative routes for vehicles will be indicated on site.
Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times.
