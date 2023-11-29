eTicket readers speed rail passengers through every single ticket gate on Govia Thameslink Railway network

Rail passengers can now skip standing in line at stations for a ticket to ride by using pre-bought smartphone eTickets right across the vast 11-county Govia Thameslink Railway network.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barcode readers – that allow passengers to scan eTickets held on their smartphones or printed out from an email – have now been added to every single ticket gate at its managed stations – that’s 1,420 readers on 710 ticket gates across 98 stations served by Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink.

Smart ticketing has soared in popularity at the expense of old-school paper tickets. Nationally, the proportion of passengers buying barcode eTickets has more than doubled in the past four years (from 20% to 49%) while the percentage of those buying paper tickets has more than halved (from 63% to 28%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

eTickets are convenient and popular because they can be bought instantly on the train firms OnTrack app or websites with no booking fee.

Scan and go: Barcode tickets can be scanned at every single ticket gate on the GTR network, saving customers time. Picture contributed

They are ideal for advanced singles, peak and off-peak singles, and peak and off-peak day return tickets.

They are ideal for advanced singles, peak and off-peak singles, and peak and off-peak day return tickets.

GTR customer services director Jenny Saunders said: “Getting your ticket with to ride with Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink has just got so much easier.