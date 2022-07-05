Fairbridge Developments Ltd has been carrying out infrastructure works as part of a 2019 planning permission for the redevelopment of the former sewage treatment works site in Burgess Hill.

Part of the plan is to improve the roundabouts at the Fairbridge Way junction of Isaac’s Lane (A273) with Cuckfield Road (B2036), and the Marchants Way junction of the London Road (A273) and Sussex Way (B2036).

But on Monday, July 4, FDL announced that the completion for the S278 Works had been delayed ‘due to the discovery of unforeseen/unchartered utility services below the southern roundabout on London Road’.

The roundabout on the Fairbridge Way junction of Isaac’s Lane (A273) with Cuckfield Road (B2036) Burgess Hill

Work began in February and was originally scheduled to finish at the beginning of August.

An FDL spokesperson said: “FDL’s professional team and highways contractor are actively working with the relevant statutory undertakers and West Sussex County Council to redesign the works to avoid any service diversion works and the further delays the execution of such works could cause.

“At this time the outcome of the above and the effects on the original completion date for the works are unknown but potentially the works may not be completed until the end of August 2022 at the earliest.”

FDL added: “We will be incurring a considerable financial penalty for each and every day beyond the original completion date. This is a fact to show we have every incentive to minimise the length of the delay, not a plea for sympathy.

“We apologise to residents, local businesses and motorists for these unforeseen delays.”