Fallen tree blocks East Sussex road
A fallen tree has partially blocked a road in East Sussex this evening (Monday, March 4).
According to the AA, the incident was first reported just before 5.05pm and is causing delays for motorists.
The incident is affecting the A2100 between Battle and Mountfield.
On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to fallen tree on A2100 London Road both ways near The Recycling Centre.”
We will have more as we get it.