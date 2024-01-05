Fallen tree closes road near Bexhill: both directions affected and drivers warned to be careful in area
A road is closed near Bexhill this evening (Friday, January 5) after a tree came down earlier this week.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said Peartree Lane is closed both ways from A269 Ninfield Road to Turkey Road.
Drivers are advised to approach with care and the AA said the road has been closed since early Wednesday morning.