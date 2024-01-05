BREAKING

Fallen tree closes road near Bexhill: both directions affected and drivers warned to be careful in area

A road is closed near Bexhill this evening (Friday, January 5) after a tree came down earlier this week.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th Jan 2024, 17:21 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said Peartree Lane is closed both ways from A269 Ninfield Road to Turkey Road.

Drivers are advised to approach with care and the AA said the road has been closed since early Wednesday morning.

