Fallen tree on A21 in East Sussex
A fallen tree is causing disruption to traffic on the A21 in East Sussex this afternoon (Monday, April 15).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported at around 1.35pm today.
The incident is affecting traffic between Hurst Green and Robertsbridge.
On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Reports of fallen tree on A21 London Road near Silver Hill. Traffic is coping well.”
We will have more as we get it.
