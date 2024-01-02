BREAKING

Fallen tree on A27 in East Sussex: reports of partially blocked road at Polegate

There have been reports of a fallen tree blocking part of the A27 at Polegate this afternoon (Tuesday, January 2).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and delays due to fallen tree on A27 Polegate By Pass Eastbound from The Street (Arlington / Litlington turn off) to Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn).”

The incident was first reported at 2.30pm.

