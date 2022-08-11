Fault on train causing disruption through Three Bridges

A fault on a train at Three Bridges is causing disruption to services running through the station this (Thursday, August 11) afternoon.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 12:08 pm

As a result, trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes. This is expected until 1.30pm.

Southern reported that they were unable to use four of the five lines through Three Bridges.

Southern have now been advised that four of the five lines are now able to reopen and all trains in the area should be on the move very shortly.

Control teams will now work to return the train service to the advertised timetable, but Southern said this will take some time.

If it will assist you to reach your destination, your ticket will be accepted on the following at no extra cost on Metrobus services between Horsham and East Croydon

