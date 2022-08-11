Fault on train causing disruption through Three Bridges

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes. This is expected until 1.30pm.

Southern reported that they were unable to use four of the five lines through Three Bridges.

Southern have now been advised that four of the five lines are now able to reopen and all trains in the area should be on the move very shortly.

A fault on a train at Three Bridges is causing disruption to services running through this station this (Thursday, August 11) afternoon. Picture by Govia Thameslink Railway

Control teams will now work to return the train service to the advertised timetable, but Southern said this will take some time.