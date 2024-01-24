Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new structure at Sandpit Hill will be one of the longest footbridges on the London Orbital motorway, and will improve links between Chatley Wood and Ockham Common for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders.

It will be the first time there has been a footbridge at this location and forms part of National Highways commitment to create a new 5km route that will connect with many existing paths, tracks, and bridleways between the Ockham Park and Painshill interchanges.

The footbridge was transported to site in two pieces, each section weighing 46 tonnes. Once the final section is in place, it will open to pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders in autumn 2024 when the work to the surrounding embankments is finished.

Motorists are being reminded to allow extra time or find an alternative route this weekend as work to lift the final section of a new footbridge across the M25 in Surrey takes place as a part of National Highways £317 million upgrade of junction 10, helping to connect local communities. Picture by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

As well as reducing collisions, the £317m project will create better connections and smoother traffic flows for the 270,000 drivers who use it every day. The scheme also features some of the most extensive environmental work ever carried out by National Highways, including the restoration of 25 hectares of heathland as well as planting new woodland.

To safely carry out the installation of the final section of new bridge the M25 will be closed during an extended overnight closure this weekend:

– 9pm Saturday, January 27 to 9am Sunday, January 28 – The M25 anti-clockwise and will be closed between junction 10 (A3 Wisley) and 9 (Leatherhead). The M25 clockwise will be closed at junction 10 between the exit and entry slip roads.

Diversionary routes are:

Vehicles over 14’6” on the M25 anticlockwise leave at junction 10 / A3 Wisley. Travel London bound on the A3 to the A245 Painshill, then A307 to A309, right into Hook Road then A243 to M25 junction 9 Leatherhead.

Vehicles under 14’6” on the M25 anticlockwise leave at junction 10 / A3 Wisley. Travel London bound on the A3 to the A240, then A217 to M25 junction 8 Reigate.

M25 clockwise between slip roads diversion: exit and re-enter junction 10 clockwise.

The A3 will remain opening during these closures.