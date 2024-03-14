Fire and rescue service attends E-scooter fire in Eastbourne, pictures show

Fire and Rescue teams attended an E-Scooter fire in Whitley Road, Eastbourne last night (March 13).
By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Mar 2024, 07:51 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 07:53 GMT
The photos, sent in by photographer Dan Jessup, show a fire truck attending the scene and the charred remains of an E-scooter.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue has been approached for comment.

In response to the increasing popularity of E-scooters, the fire service released official advice last Summer, urging users to prevent fires by charging and storing the vehicle safety, as well as regularly checking the battery for signs of damage.

An e-scooter fire in Eastbourne.

Experts say owners should follow instructions when charging the vehicles, not cover the vehicle while it is charging, not to store or charge the vehicle near flammable materials, and to keep it in a cool, dry room.

"Charging e-bikes and e-scooters safely is very important. If not done right, it could start a fire. This could be dangerous for you, your family, and your home. So, always be careful when charging,” a spokesperson said.