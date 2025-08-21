Fire at railway station causes train delays between Havant and Fareham

By Henry Bryant
Published 21st Aug 2025, 18:41 BST
Rail passengers faced disruption this afternoon after a fire broke out beside the tracks between Havant and Fareham.

At 1.54 pm on Thursday, August 21, Southern Rail said: “There is a fire next to the track between Havant and Fareham.

"All lines are blocked between these stations and trains are being delayed.”

By 2:23pm, the company announced that services were running again, but delays were still expected.

A fire caused train disruption.

A further statement said: “All lines are now open through this area but some trains are being delayed or altered to terminate early which could extend your journey time,” Southern Rail said. “Please allow additional time to reach your destination.”

Southern Rail has advised passengers to check its website, southernrailway.com, for the latest travel updates.

