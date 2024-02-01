Fire next to track at West Sussex railway station causes disruption
Southern Rail had reported that a fire next to the track between Horsham and Ockley has caused disruption to all rail travel.
Southern Rail posted on X, formerly known as Twitter at 5.16pm: “A fire has been reported next to the track between Horsham and Ockley.
"Trains running through this area need to run at a reduced speed in both directions and this will cause delays to services this afternoon.
“You should allow an extra ten minutes to complete your journey this afternoon.
"This incident will affect trains running on the Horsham to London Victoria (via Dorking) in both directions until further notice.
"We do not recommend you take an alternative route between Horsham, Dorking and London Victoria this evening.”