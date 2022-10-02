Edit Account-Sign Out
First-class train tickets scrapped on some Sussex services

A rail company has scrapped first-class seats which will affect some Sussex services.

By India Wentworth
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 2:51 pm

Southeastern runs more than 1,500 services from Sussex and Kent into London. The company said it will scrap first-class seats from December 11 to ‘make space for all who travel with us on our mainline trains’.

The Sussex route affected will be: London and Sevenoaks to Hildenborough, Tonbridge, Tunbridge Wells, Battle and Hastings

Southern Rail have been approached about whether the same changes could be made with its services.

First-class train tickets are being scrapped

